Call for electoral reform after Tongan women miss out

Ofa-ki-Levuka Guttenbeil-Likiliki said the election results were a reminder of the work still required to get women into office.

She said it was time for Tongan leaders to start talking about special measures or affirmative action to get more women into parliament.

A total of 73 candidates contested the 17 People's Representatives seats, with just 11 percent of votes going to female candidates.

Tonga's only female incumbent MP, Losaline Ma'asi, lost her Tongatapu 5 constituency.

Guttenbeil-Likiliki said it was time for women to sit down at the table with leaders and see what systems could work for Tonga.

"It's the same old argument of women can't get in based on her merit alone... its obvious women are meant to be leaders in Tonga," she said.

Pacific election expert Kerryn Baker from the Australian National University's department of Pacific affairs said education could help change people's attitudes about women in leadership.

"The fundamental issue is how political leadership is seen, and it's seen as a very masculine thing...it's about changing those norms. It takes a very long time," she said.