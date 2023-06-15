Call for MPs to go under-go health check before running for parliament in Tonga

A by-election is coming up, triggered by the death of the previous MP.

In the past two years, four MPs have died and they all had gone overseas for medical help, funded by taxpayer money.

This means that three by-elections have already taken place in Tonga, with a fourth one due on July 13.

RNZ Pacific's Tonga correspondent, Kalafi Moala, said: " there is a real concerrn in Tonga for healthy members of parliament, to allow them to spend more of their time in parliament and not in hospital."