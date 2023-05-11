Carmel Sepuloni on being our first Pacific acting-PM

“I was hoping the week before that it would be the most boring week in politics, but it ended up not being so and there were a number of issues I had to face in fronting as the acting-Prime Minister, but I made it through alive.”

Speaking to Agnes Tupou on Pacific Mornings, Sepuloni says taking the reins while Chris Hipkins was at the coronation of King Charles III in London, had some challenges.

“It’s tough because you have to front more than anyone else… but it’s OK, that’s part of the job.”

The week was full of political upheaval with government minister Meka Whaitiri’s sudden resignation from the Labour Party to join Te Pāti Māori, Immigration New Zealand under the spotlight for carrying dawn raid tactics on a Tongan overstayer, along with disruptions to rail and ferry transport.

“There were a range of things that had to be responded to, and because I was in that position, to have to step up and be that person but I got through it and had a lot of support from my colleagues."

In Parliament, Sepuloni was put on the hot seat by opposition leader, Christopher Luxon, who asked:

“How can the hundreds of thousands of small business owners up and down this country have confidence to invest and grow their businesses if they have no idea how they’ll be taxed after October the 14th?”

To which Sepuloni laughed as she replied:

“Thank you very much for confirming we will be in Government after October.”

Other duties as acting-PM included attending events to mark the coronation, and planting a pōhutukawa tree.

Sepuloni admits she has only be able to use the Rotuman greeting "Noa'ia" to mark this year's language week, and had to miss an engagement she was looking forward to.

"I was hoping to meet our Rotuman community that came to Parliament on Tuesday, but because of the weather events I had to get on a plane and come back to Auckland."

Immigration NZ review and upcoming Budget

Speaking of the recent actions by Immigration New Zealand, Sepuloni says these operations have been immediately stopped, but questions why they were still happening in the first place.

“We’re struggling to ascertain the situations where it’s absolutely necessary, and so Minister [Michael] Wood has asked for a review and has frozen it until they can come back with something concrete to explain when and why it might be necessary."

The review is expected to take six weeks, and the man has since been granted a six month visa.

It's the annual Budget next week, and Sepuloni says to expect a “no frills” budget.

“There's not as much money to spend this year and it's got to be very much focused on what is needed right now.

“We went through a pandemic, now we've gone through weather events and these things cost lots of money to be able to recover and rebuild from.”

Budget 2023 will be released on Thursday18 May

Photo file Caption: Deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni