Category 3 TC Yasa warning for Tonga

TC Yasa which was downgraded to a category 3 cyclone today was West or about 475km Southwest of Niuafo’ou and 515km Northwest of Nuku’alofa at 9am (local time) today.

The system is moving Southeast at about 10 knots (20km/hr).

The sustained maximum winds near the center is about 75 knots (150km/hr) with momentary gust up to 105 knots (210km/hr).

On its current track, Tropical Cyclone “Yasa” is expected to lie at about 360km Northwest of Nuku’alofa at 7pm today.

Associated strong, gale and destructive storm force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms with very rough to high seas will affect whole of the group by today.

The cyclone which hit Fiji as a category 5 system overnight left a trail of massive destruction on the second island of Vanua Levu.

There are reports of damage on the outer islands in other parts of the country.

Houses and crops have been flattened.

The Fiijian National Disaster Management Office has confirmed two fatalities.

More weather details for Tonga

For Ha’apai, Tongatapu and 'Eua

East to Northeast winds 20-30 knots (40-60km/hr) and it is expected to rising up to damaging gale force winds of 35-45 knots(70-90km/hr) by tonight and tomorrow with momentary gusts up to storm force winds 50-60knots (100-120km/hrs).

Mostly cloudy and overcast with periods of occasional rain, heavy at times. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 6-8 metres) by this evening. A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

For Vava'u:

East to Northeast winds 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs) with momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-45knots (70-90km/hr). Cloudy and overcast at times with periods of heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 6-8 metres) by this evening. A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

For the Niuas:

North to Northwest winds 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs) with momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-45knots (70-90km/hr). Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 6-7 metres). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres)

For Tele-ki-Tonga and Tele-ki-Tokelau coastal waters

Southeast winds 20-25knots (40-50km/hrs) then rising up to 30-35knots (60-70km/hrs). Moderate to rough seas (up to 6-8 metres). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

Photo supplied Fiji Met Services