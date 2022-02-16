Challenging times for Tongan seasonal workers in Australia

Earlier this month, Australia's Fair Work Commission set the date for the new regulation, to take effect on 28 April. It requires all employers to pay an hourly minimum of $25.41 per piece.

The new regulation comes after years of pressure from union groups to better regulate the programme that has been tainted with controversy after complaints from Pacific workers of being underpaid and exploited.

Tonga Australia Seasonal Workers Association (TASWA) president Falepaini Maile told RNZ Pacific that Tongan seasonal workers looked forward to the payrise.

"The seasonal workers are very, very happy with the increase in the minimum piece rate per hour ... to have the fair work commission ombudsman clarify the payment and how it's going to be paid to the workers is a step forward in the right direction," Maile said.

"Workers are quite happy. When we put the article up on our Tonga Australia Seasonal Workers Association Facebook page, some of them commented and said why don't they start now, so they're desperate for when the increase will start."