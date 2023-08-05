China’s hospital ship visits Tonga amid growing competition in the Pacific

The military-run vessel staffed with doctors and nurses has spent seven days in the Nuku’alofa. Known as the Peace Ark, the ship has sailed to more than 40 countries since it was commissioned in 2008.Its current tour of the region includes Kiribati, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste. The US runs similar military medical missions and its ship, Mercy, is due to visit Solomon Islands during the Pacific Games later this year.

“These medical military missions are a form of competition. They represent competition between the US and China and they have the potential to increase the tension in the region,” Dr Eileen Natuzzi, from Georgetown University’s centre for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific studies.

She said the missions are “really big PR events” that do not help improve local healthcare systems.

“If they wanted to be really effective they should be going to the atolls … but they don’t do it because it’s not as visible,” she said.

‘Grateful’ for treatment

While most Tongans have access to local medical services on the island, the Beijing-run ship attracted some due to the promise of modern equipment, as well as those seeking Chinese medicine treatments that may not be offered at local hospitals.

Residents came from across Tonga to access the services, including Mele Maka from Tatakamotonga village, who brought her two children for check-ups.

“I am grateful for the free treatment my children received,” she said.

“I brought my nine-year-old son, Fine’eva, and seven-year-old daughter, Silia, to check their ears, eyes and teeth. I’m very pleased to be told that they’re both in good health.”