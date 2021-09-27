China’s President Xi Jinping speaks with King Tupou VI of Tonga on the phone

President Xi Jinping held phone talks with King Tupou VI on Friday and highlighted economic and technical assistance and agricultural and technical cooperation projects.

China has also offered to provide necessary assistance for Tongan agricultural and fishery products' entry into the Chinese market

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said China also welcomes Tongan enterprises to attend the China International Import Expo and stands ready to help with the country's fight against the COVID-19 within its capacities.

Xi Jinping emphasized that China collaborates with Pacific island countries on a mutually beneficial and win-win basis.

“China is willing to share poverty reduction experience and deepen development cooperation with Pacific island countries, including Tonga, and help these countries to better cope with major public health events and natural disasters. China will set up a China-Pacific island countries cooperation center for poverty reduction and development, and is prepared to build an emergency supplies reserve for China-Pacific island countries and other projects,” a statement said.

“China understands the specific concerns of small island developing countries on climate change and will support Pacific island countries in improving their capability to tackle climate change.”

King Tupou VI congratulated on the successful completion of the National Games and wished the Beijing Olympic Winter Games a great success.

He said that Chinese medical experts and agricultural and technical experts have played an important role in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic in Tonga and ensuring the country's food security.

Photo MFA China Caption: China's President Xi Jinping