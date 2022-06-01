China signs ‘bilateral’ cooperation agreements with Tonga

Wang, who is on a two-day official visit to Tonga will fly out today.

A Tonga Government statement said the agreements will assist in Tonga’s long-term development in areas of common interest between the two Governments.

The agreements cover Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Response; Deepening Blue Economy Cooperation, provision of Non-intrusive Imaging Inspection Equipment Project to Tonga Customs, provision of One Fingerprint Examination Laboratory, Grant-Aid Assistance provided by Dongguan City, Guangdong Province and a project to improve the peripheral area of the Mala’ekula Royal Tomb.

Minister Wang was granted a royal audience of King Tupou VI.

He also met with PM Hu’akavameiliku and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Fekitamoeloa ‘Utoikamanu and discussed areas of mutual respect and the common interest of the people of China and Tonga.

Hu’akavameiliku highlighted Tonga’s strict adherence to the One China Policy and the mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty.

”The principle remains the core foundation of Tonga-China relations since the normalization of diplomatic relations in 1998, and continues to outline the high-level comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries,” the Government release said.

Hu’akavameiliku conveyed Tonga’s gratitude to China with the relief assistances offered after the volcanic eruption of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha’apai, and tsunami.

China had dispatched Chinese Navy Ships, Chinese Fishing Vessels and military aircrafts to personally deliver relief items to assist with the restoration of the Tongan people’s lives.

The Government said, China continued to help Tonga during the outbreak of the Covid pandemic by offering PPE items and other relevant assistances.

