Chinese Embassy sponsors Environment Week programme in Tonga

Ambassador Ciao Xiaolin presented a cheque of $5600 paanga to the Chief Executive Officer for MEIDECCC Paula Ma'u Tuesday to sponsor prizes for the day's activities.

Ambassador Ciao said his government is committed to ensuring that China has a clean environment.

He added that is why the embassy wanted to be part of the Fanga’uta Day celebrations planned for 4 June.

The day is part of the National Environment Week programme planned by the Environment Department.

Mau’u said the ministry is to the Chinese government for the support.

“This will greatly boost preparations for the event,” he added.

The assistance will cover the prizes for the different categories of events planned.

Fanga’uta Day will be held at Havelu Eco-Park.