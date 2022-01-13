 

Chinese Government donates computers and farm tractors to Tonga

12:17, January 13, 2022
Tonga received a donation of 200 computers and eight farm tractors from the Chinese government, yesterday.

Chinese Ambassador, Cao Xiaolin said “This is the first batch of grant-aid assistance from China to the new Tongan Government at the beginning of 2022.”

“More water tanks, farm tractors, computers, solar power street lights and police vehicles will be provided to the Tongan government and the Tongan people.”

The donated goods was received by the Prime Minister, Siaosi Sovaleni at the the Fa’onelua Convention Centre in Nuku’alofa, yesterday.

He thanked the Chinese Embassy for their support across a variety of sectors.

The official handover ceremony was attended by Ministers, the Chinese Embassy staff, and Tongan government staff.

     

