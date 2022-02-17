Clean up operations begin on Atata island

Recent photos from Australian Defence Force on the ground show the extent of destruction in Atata, much of which was flattened by the tsunami.

ADF troops have been helping with recovery, air lifting in equipment, felling dangerous trees and clearing debris across the island.

Fijian forces joined the relief effort in Tonga last week after a strict COVID-19 isolation period in Australia.

The World Bank estimates the overall damage costs to be more than $125 million, nearly 20 per cent of Tonga’s GDP.

The estimated bill does not include the "significant losses" associated with an economic loss of tourism, agriculture and infrastructure activities as a result of disaster recovery.

Photos supplied by Australian Defence Force Caption: Atata Island in Tonga, one month after the volcanic eruption and tsunami