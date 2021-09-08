Climate Resilient Islands Programme launched in Tonga

The programme is funded by New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The High Commission said Tonga is the first country for Live & Learn to launch the CRIP, which is aligned with Tonga’s Joint National Action Plan (JNAP) 2 framework.

Tonga is the second most vulnerable country to natural disasters globally and the CRIP will better support communities to be more resilient.

Globally, MFAT has committed at least NZD300 million (approx. TOP460 million) in climate finance between 2019 and 2022, with two-thirds of that funding directed to the Pacific.

Live & Learn’s approach under CRIP is to scale up the use of nature based solutions such as replanting mangroves, reforestation and natural resource management including the addition of 8 special management areas.

This approach will support 60 communities in ‘Eua, Vava’u and Ha’apai adapt their resources to the ongoing pressures of climate change.

New Zealand’s partnership with Live & Learn is part of a global effort to respond to climate change alongside its Pacific partners.

With Live & Learn, MFAT has invested NZD7.2 million to strengthen community resilience and adaptive capacity to the impacts of climate change in Tonga, Fiji, Kiribati and Vanuatu until 2025.

Photo supplied Caption: New Zealand High Commissioner, Tiffany Babington and Prime Minister, Rev. Dr. Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa