Cocaine and rifle seized in Vava'u

Another man was arrested with a .22 long rifle and ammunition in Longomapu.

Both suspects remain in police custody, after Tonga Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce arrested them as part of ongoing drug operations.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Detective Halatoa Taufa said that the 49-year-old from Ta'anea was arrested with the cocaine on Sunday, 14 November.

Another 38-year-old man was arrested with one .22 long rifle and more than 700 x .22 ammunition, during a police raid on Tuesday, 23 November at a residence in Longomapu.

"The nation’s fight against illicit drugs to create a drug-free Tonga is possible only through collective efforts." said A/DC Taufa.

He also acknowledged members of the community who provided police with the timely information.

“The public are encouraged to contact police on 740-1660 or 922 for any information that may help police investigations,” he said.

Meanwhile, a cocaine haul seized earlier in Vava’u weighed just over 14 kilograms, with an estimated street value over $5 million pa’anga(US$2.2 million).

In July, the first cocaine packets washed up on Vava’u beaches and were handed over to police, prompting a big search operation with more of the illicit drug seized.

More than 20-people have been arrested and charged so far.