Commonwealth mobilises Tonga volcano and tsunami humanitarian relief

14:44, February 1, 2022
The Commonwealth family has mobilised to assist the Kingdom of Tonga in its time of need, following a devastating undersea volcanic eruption on 15 January 2022, which generated tsunami waves of up to 15m high.

About 85 percent of the country has been affected, with vital communications networks cut off for days and water supply severely compromised by acid rain and ashfall.

Three people have lost their lives.

In the wake of the disaster, there has been an outpouring of support from across the world, including from Commonwealth member governments such as Australia, Fiji, India, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, who, alongside many other nations, have generously provided much needed humanitarian relief.

Multilateral organisations, NGOs and the Tongan diaspora overseas are also actively channelling assistance to the country.

The Commonwealth Secretariat is supporting the High Commission of Tonga in London through technical advice, communications support and in-kind assistance.

 

