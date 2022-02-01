Commonwealth mobilises Tonga volcano and tsunami humanitarian relief

About 85 percent of the country has been affected, with vital communications networks cut off for days and water supply severely compromised by acid rain and ashfall.

Three people have lost their lives.

In the wake of the disaster, there has been an outpouring of support from across the world, including from Commonwealth member governments such as Australia, Fiji, India, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, who, alongside many other nations, have generously provided much needed humanitarian relief.

Multilateral organisations, NGOs and the Tongan diaspora overseas are also actively channelling assistance to the country.

The Commonwealth Secretariat is supporting the High Commission of Tonga in London through technical advice, communications support and in-kind assistance.

Photo Tonga Red Cross Caption: Devastation caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami