Compulsory vaccination set for Tonga

A Bill to amend the Public Health Act to enforce inoculation of the Public against COVID-19, was among seven Bills that government tabled into parliament this week.

The new amendment bill states that it will be a crime for anybody to refuse to be vaccinated against the virus.

Parents will also be held responsible if their children refuse to be inoculated.

Matangi Tonga online says after the first reading of the amendment Bill in Legislature it was carried with 17-0 votes.

It will be submitted to the Standing Committee on Social Services for deliberation, before it is resubmitted to parliament for its final reading.