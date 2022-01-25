Concern about psychological trauma amid Tonga's recovery

According to the government 84 percent of the population has been impacted, with assessments of the widespread destruction still being conducted.

Two Tongans and a British national were killed during the disaster.

RNZ Pacific's Tonga correspondent Kalafi Moala said while the recovery is building up steam a lot of people are still visibly shaken.

"For example near here, where there were homes in the waterfront that were destroyed, when you go over to inspect the place you see people that are just staring. With looks in their faces not only of disappointment but it is a look of hurt," he said.

French aid

A French navy is to ship relief supplies to Tonga following the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The Red Cross in Noumea has readied 21 pallets which the patrol vessel La Glorieuse will deliver to Nukualofa.

The 10 tons of goods include tents for about 100 families, hygiene kits, solar-powered lights as well as masks.

A coordinator Vincent Lepley has told the local broadcaster as Tonga is Covid-19 free, no staff will be sent.

He says the delivery will be made within the French partnership with New Zealand and Australia as well as Tonga's Red Cross.