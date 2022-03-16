Concerns for food security and agriculture in Tonga

He made the comment at the 36th Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific in Dhaka, Bangladesh from March 8-11, 2022.

Hu’akavameiliku who is also Acting Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forests said Tonga is also ranked third as the world’s ‘most at risk’ country to the effects of climate change, with 80 percent of its population living on the coastlines.

While Tonga currently imports a lot of food, especially protein products of meat and fish, the main focus of the Ministry of Agriculture is to increase the local food production of livestock, crops and fruit trees for the local and export markets.

Hu’akavameiliku said agriculture is critical for Tonga.

“Tonga firmly believes that agriculture is key to Tonga’s sustainable development, a key driver of Tonga’s economic development, key to poverty reduction and rural livelihood, key to adaptation to climate change, key to food security during this Covid-19 pandemic and key to building Tonga’s resilience to disasters,” he said.

FAO support

Hu’akavameiliku also acknowledged the FAO’s continued support in the last 50 years, including assistance given following the January 15 Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai marine volcano and tsunami and the current COVID-19 crisis in Tonga.

“Despite these many challenges, FAO has always been a key partner of Tonga for more than 50 years. The numerous FAO’s technical and financial assistances has always been instrumental, in Tonga’s development Food and Agriculture.”

“FAO’s timely and key assistances to our recovery programs from numerous disasters that occurred, including the recent volcanic eruptions has been instrumental in getting Tonga back to road recovery,” he said.

Photo supplied Tonga Government