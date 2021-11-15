Construction of new Tongan Parliament likely to begin next year

The $4.4 million new complex will be built on the Nuku'alofa waterfront.

Consultant Project Coordinator, Dr Faka’ilongatonga Taumoefolau said, “This will be part of the environmental impact assessment carried out to determine the negative and positive impacts the building will have on residents, businesses and offices that are located within the vicinity,” stated Dr Taumoefolau.

The consultation is being carried out in two parts, there is an online survey as well as the face to face survey.

Dr Taumoefolau said they still have a long way to go to finalise their plan before they present it to the National Spatial Authority for their approval.

The site coveres a major part of the block of land bordered by Hala Vuna, Hala Lelue and Hala Fatafehi, in front of the Talamahu Market.

The new Tonga Parliament compound will cover a major part of the block of land, adjacent to the Tonga Development Bank. Some other government buildings there, including the Ministry of Lands/Education building, will be demolished.

The construction of the new facility will be funded by the New Zealand and the Australian governments, and at this stage, the cost is estimated at $4.4 million pa'anga.