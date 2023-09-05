 

Construction works begin for Tonga’s new parliament

BY: Loop Pacific
09:20, September 5, 2023
15 reads

A ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Tonga’s new parliament house was held at the Talangaholo, Tufumahina Royal estate, last week.

A statement issued by the government said “The new building will be constructed under a project jointly funded by the Governments of Australia and New Zealand.”

The ceremony was attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps, HSH Prince Kalaniuvalu Lord Fotofili and nobles of the realm; the Prime Minister Hon. Hu'akavameiliku and Cabinet Ministers; the Speaker and Members of Parliament and guests.

King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho were the guests of honour at the event.

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Tonga parliament
Groundbreaking Ceremony
  • 15 reads