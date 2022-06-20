Covid-19 cases continue to decline Tonga

The Ministry of Health reported that only 234 active cases were recorded as of June 14.

Minister of Health, Dr Saia Piukala said there were only 36 new positive cases as of 14 June, which is satisfactory.

“Since 1 February the total positive cases stood at 12,079. Of the current 234 active cases in the community the majority are in Tongatapu with 208, Vavau 12 and in Ha’apai 14.”

"Although our COVID cases continues to be on a satisfactory level that is not a reason for us to be complacent. We must still need to ensure our safety," he said.

COVID tests are available outside Vaiola Hospital and the variant in Tonga is still Omircon B1.