Covid-19: Frontline workers who met NZ flight now in MIQ - Health CEO

The positive case arrived in Nuku'alofa on a repatriation flight from Christchurch, New Zealand, and while he is asymptomatic, he is being cared for alone in a special quarantine facility in Mu'a.

The CEO of Tonga's Ministry of Health, Dr Siale Akau'ola said the remaining 214 passengers are in MIQ at the Tanoa Hotel while about 80 frontline workers who met the flight are also in MIQ at the Kupesi Hotel.

"But of course because of the limited human resources we have we are aware that if we keep on quarantining staff and keeping people out of providing services we may run out of staff." Akau'ola said.

He said that's a risk we are looking at but for the time being we are acting swiftly to ensure there is no community transmission.

"As a further safety precaution, all staff working at the quarantine and managed isolation facilities must remain onsite for the duration of the 21 day quarantine period, Akau'ola said.

Mu'a special quarantine facility

Tonga's first positive Covid-19 case is now isolation at the Mu'a community clinic outside the capital, Nuku'alofa.

Speaking from Nuku'alofa, Dr Viliami Puloka, who's been supporting the Covid-19 vaccine rollout there, said the quarantine facility in Mu'a village where the Covid-19 patient is now being cared for has been specially prepared, should there be any positive Covid-19 cases in Tonga

"Mu'a village and the Covid-19 quarantine facility are well set up to isolate and care for positive Covid-19 patients," Puloka said.

Puloka said there's been some shock and a little panic after the passenger from New Zealand tested positive for Covid-19.

"There's a bit of panic and people just don't believe that it's finally got here. I think more of them are disappointed that they say you know our record of being Covid free is now spoiled rather than people are afraid that it can happen to them.