Covid-19 outbreak on board HMAS Adelaide could hold up delivery of vital aid to Tonga

Australia and several other countries are sending crucial supplies to Tonga in the wake of last week's huge volcanic eruption and tsunami, but the Pacific Island nation is determined to remain Covid-free and has insisted that all donors deliver aid without any person-to-person contact.

Australia has already sent supplies to Tonga on military transport planes, but HMAS Adelaide is carrying larger quantities of aid, including engineering equipment, water and shelter.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said 23 people on board the ship had tested positive to Covid-19, and Australia was consulting the Tongan authorities about what to do next.

He said while Australia was already planning to deliver the aid without any human contact, Tongan authorities were trying to balance humanitarian needs with public health concerns.

"They need the aid desperately but they don't want the risk of Covid," Mr Dutton told Sky News.

"We will work through all of that as quickly as we can."

HMAS Adelaide is due to arrive in Tonga later today or early tomorrow morning.

It carries Chinook helicopters which would be able to deliver the aid and return to the ship without Australian naval personnel meeting people on the ground.

But Mr Dutton said it was too early to say if Tonga would give the green light to proceed as planned.

"It may mean [the ship] is able to dock and we provide that support and then move on from there," he said.

"It may mean that they stand off and wait a number of days. But we don't have personnel on the ground, it's a matter of dropping the aid and providing that support."

Last week Tonga turned back an aid flight from Australia after a crew member tested positive to Covid, forcing Australian officials to place the supplies on a later flight.

Photo ADF Caption: HMAS Adelaide