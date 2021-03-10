Covid-19 travel restrictions disrupts Tonga’s renewable energy targets

The 10-year plan called the “Tonga Energy Road Map 2010-2020” aimed to achieve 50% of electric power from renewable energy sources by 2020.

Key administrator, Dr 'Aisake Eke, said they might not start moving again until late 2021 or even 2022.

“It is critical for the Tongatapu Stabilizing Battery to get commissioned in March to be able to off-take all supplied energy from the independent solar producers who are on track for commissioning in March 2021.”

While a lot had been achieved, he said that fundamental parts of the TERM project remained to be put into place in order to reach the targets for renewables generation.

Critical to achieving the targets, are the installations of several battery energy storage units that are still in their construction or design phases.

Dr Eke, who chairs the Joint Utilities Board, recently reported to government on the status of Tonga‘s Energy Road Map 2010-2020.

Meanwhile, three other solar projects that were due to be completed in 2020 were delayed.

The Sunergise NZ 6MW IPP project experienced delays in getting technical experts into Tonga, and in the supply of materials.

The 'Eua and Vava'u 650KW projects had land related delays and detailed design could not proceed because of the travel restrictions.

The Green Energy Technology (GET) 6MW project experienced delays in securing funding and the detailed design was not possible because of the travel restrictions.