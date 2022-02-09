Covid-19: Two villages under surveillance says Tonga's govt

A family of four from Vaini and two individuals from Pili were tested positive and have been quarantined.

Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku told media that road checkpoints have been set up, requiring anyone entering or leaving the villages to be tested.

"Efforts are underway today to contain and test everyone in Vaini and everyone in Pili, to understand the circumstances and the spread of the virus in these towns, according to these four and two new cases that have emerged," he said.

There are now 13 Covid-19 cases in Tonga.

Tonga's Minister of Health Saia Piukala said all of the cases are close contacts.

There are 14 people in quaratine in Tonga - 13 positive Covid cases and one case that first tested postive and has since tested negative and is now awaiting further test results.

Dr Piukala has asked Tongans to protect themselves and keep their family's protection top of mind as one example is a father who caught Covid-19, followed by the mother then the children.