Covid cases decline in Tonga

He said in the past three days average cases has been 10, with 15 reported in 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health reported less than 100 positive cases daily in the last five weeks.

Dr Piukala confirmed there were now 12 reported deaths related to Covid-19.

Vaccination rates stand at 98 percent for the 1st dose, 91 percent for the 2nd dose and 58 percent for Booster shots.

The vaccination rate for children between the ages of five and 11 years old stands at 46 percent.

Dr Piukala confirmed that all repatriated passengers from New Zealand, Australia and Fiji will now undergo five days of Managed Isolation Quaratine (MIQ) and only require RAT test before departure.

He also said planned flights have been confirmed for 16 June and 30 June with the MIQ period to be reduced to three days on 30 June.

“If everything goes according to plan and we continue to see the rates we are seeing then there is every possibility that restrictions will be lifted then,” Dr Piukala added.

However, despite the easing of restrictions the Minister of Health said preventative measures including the wearing of masks, social distancing and washing of hands needs to continue.

In another development, passengers returning to ‘Eua will not need to isolate.

They can return straight to their homes.