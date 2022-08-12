Covid leads to drop in crime in Tonga

Covid lockdowns and border closures have impacted social activities and have been widely attributed as the reason for the lull.

Tonga Police Commissioner Shane McLennan said police are not being complacent as the Kingdom begins reopening its borders and the community becomes more active.

"Part of our major challenges at the moment is because our communities have been in lockdown and now borders are opening are reopening gradually, so the challenges for us is also to be out there, making sure our roads are safe, our homes are safe and our communities are safe," he said.