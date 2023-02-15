Cyclone Gabrielle: Pacific RSE workers rescued

Aotearoa Tongan Response Group Chair, Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki MP, told PMN News the 150 workers are well but she couldn't say how they ended up stranded and why they were left behind in the flood waters.

"They have been relocated. They are no longer in the orchard. NEMA is due to provide official information as to where they are."

She says their respective home countries have been notified that the rescue was successful.

She says she tried reaching out to the workers over the phone, to no avail.

"Cellphone coverage is very patchy so I've tried calling some of the workers but they haven't answered their phone. I am confident the emergency services in Hawke's Bay have got together and made sure that they are safe."

Kanongata'a-Suisuiki says the Tongan Response Group will be meeting to discuss how and what they can do to help Pacific people and the RSE workers.

​​Rising flood waters in the Hawke' s Bay swamped the accommodation units of seasonal workers.

The workers were living in accommodation supplied by Mr Apple New Zealand.

A Pacific worker floats on top of a mattress as flood waters covers their accommodation. Photo/Facebook/Lie Tu'imoal