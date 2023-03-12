Dame Valerie Adams announces separation from husband

A statement released by the four-time World champion said: “I have something to share and I want you to learn of this from me personally.

“Gabriel and I have separated.

“While we are no longer together, we both remain entirely committed to our beautiful children.

“As with any breakup it can be emotional and difficult so I do ask that you please respect the privacy of my family during this time”.

Kaniva News reports Adams and Price are both half Tongan and they have two children, a daughter born in 2017 and a son.

Adams and Price are both 37. They have been family friends since childhood through their parents and church.

Adams was previously married to Bertrand Vili, a discus thrower from New Caledonia. They married in 2004 and divorced in early 2010.

