Dana Stephenson appointed Tonga King’s Counsel

Stephenson, who is of Maori (Ngati Maniapoto and Ngati Maru) and Tongan heritage, who was appointed King’s Counsel at a ceremony at the Supreme Court of Tonga.

The ceremony was presided over by Lord Chief Justice Michael Whitten on 20 August.

Stephenson is the third woman appointed by King Tupou VI as King’s Counsel in Tonga following Petunia Tupou and ‘Alisi Taumoepeau.

All three women are law graduates from New Zealand universities.

Stephenson graduated from Auckland Law School, University of Auckland in 1986 and has practised law in Tonga since 2007 after relocating to the Kingdom from New York.

Photo supplied Caption: Tonga King's Counsel Dana Stephenson