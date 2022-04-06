Deaths of New Zealand couple in Tonga due to electrocution, police say

Police identified the couple as Ben Neill, 47, and Rochelle Neill, 48.

Deputy Police Commissioner Community Assurance Tēvita Vailea said the bodies were found when police responded to a report from the village of 'Utungake in the Vava’u group on Saturday.

A formal inquest during the weekend ruled the cause of death was electrocution and was likely accidental, he said.

The Neills had lived by themselves at the village resort.

They owned Hakau Adventures, offering snorkelling tours in Vava'u.

A post on the Vava'u ExPats page said: “Our sincerest condolences on the sudden passing of Ben and Rochelle. They were special people and will be missed by many. Sending prayers to their family during this difficult time.”

Another post on the Tonga Expats and Locals page said there was a gathering on Tuesday to “share information on the current situation, so we can move forward as a united community".

It is understood Rochelle Neill was from New Plymouth

Photo file Facebook Hakau Adventures