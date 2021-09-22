Deceased Tonga leader tried to make a difference

Mr Fa'otusia became a cabinet member in the past two governments and as deputy to Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa.

Mr Fa'otusia was instrumental in bringing an unsuccessful vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister at the end of last year.

RNZ Pacific correspondent in Tonga, Kalafi Moala, said Vuna Fa'otusia stood out because he wanted to make a difference.

"He would back whatever party or whatever side he felt was in accordance with whatever he believed in. He was an individualist."

He had a thing about him also, he was a relative, he was an aristocrat - his family connected with the royal family," Moala said.