DFAT cyber team to help Tonga Communications Corp respond to ransomware attack

The Australian High Commissioners Officials, Deputy High Commissioner and First Secretary met with CERT Tonga, DFAT Cyber team and TCC’s CEO Sione Veikoso over the weekend to discuss key areas that need to be prioritized as they await the team’s arrival.

DFAT’s cyber team is willing to assist with the infrastructure such as server, incident response, digital forensic analysis and help with the response to the attack.

Computer Emergeny Response Team (CERT) Tonga said the team will perform system hardening to reduce security risk and review the government’s datacenter at Matatoa to ensure that the system is secured and was not compromised by the recent MedusaLocker ransomware attack or any other malware.

