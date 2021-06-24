Digicel bringing the power of podcasts to customers with GoLoud

Now, Digicel has unleashed the power of the podcast on customers with GoLoud, the newest kid on the podcast block. GoLoud is essentially the ultimate audio experience where customers can get the most popular podcasts from around the world and listen to the best selection of local radio for every mood and occasion, all in one place. GoLoud is easy and enjoyable to use.

Customers can listen to live, award winning radio from their country, easily discover and subscribe to the podcasts everyone’s talking about, discover new podcasts based on their listening history and preference - or take a look at what’s popular right now. And of course, they can download their favourite podcast episodes for offline listening.

And user feedback on the app is positive with the Google Play store featuring nearly 1,000 reviews from happy GoLoud users and the app boasting a rating of 4.4 stars. Pretty good for a relative newcomer to the world of podcasting. Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga CEO, comments;

“There’s so much to love about GoLoud and there truly is something for everyone and every taste. With global interest in podcast growing exponentially, especially among millennials, it’s only right that listeners in Tonga should be able to access the content they want from the voices they want to hear it from. With the best of the best local podcast talent to the best international podcasts, plus local radio, GoLoud is podcasts, radio and music to your ears!”

And on top of GoLoud being just all round great with masses of international podcasts and the best and most compelling local voices, with Digicel Prime Bundles, customers get access to GoLoud plus a huge helping of dedicated data so that they can listen to award-winning radio and subscribe to the latest podcasts to their heart’s content.

Go to the Apple app store and Google Play store to download and enjoy the app. Our customers can find out more information by calling our dedicated Customer Care team on 123 or visiting our Digicel Tonga Website www.digiceltonga.com or our Digicel Tonga Facebook Page for updates.