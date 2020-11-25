DIGICEL BRINGS CHRISTMAS TO CHILDREN AT MANGO TREE CENTRE

Mango Tree Centre was officially commissioned this very month in 2013 by the Government of Japan.

The Centre was built to address the immediate needs of our country in a wide range of areas that had direct impact on communal and socio-economic activities of Tonga.

It is with that same need that over 7 years to-date Digicel has continued to support Mango Tree every year and proud to offer support throughout the years with Internet services, TV, Bible camps and fuel to allow our children transportation from their homes to this Centre for their therapy classes and learnings.

Part of Digicel’s mandate is to provide the necessary support to our communities and that also extends to our services for people with physical and intellectual disabilities here in Tonga, especially our Children.

Each child was gifted a Christmas present from Santa and the team at Digicel Square in an effort to spread the meaning of Christmas across Communities bringing joy and peace.

Better Together this Christmas.