Digicel data network warning for Tonga

Digicel Regional CEO – Pacific, Ms. Shally Jannif said; “Two links out of three between our Suva Data Center and the Fintel landing station maybe affected by Category 5 Cyclone Yasa. This may disrupte all data services in Tonga as this is where our core systems for these services are located.”

Data network in Tonga for 2G / 3G and LTE services maybe impacted.

Local and International calls & SMS will not be affected. ICT services for Dedicated Internet through WIMAX, P2P or P2MP will also not be affected.

“Digicel would like to warn its customers about this potential impact. Our engineers and the technical team are on standby and hope to have them restored in the shortest time possible if it happens,” commented Ms. Jannif.

