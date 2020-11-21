Digicel Delivers SIMPLY MORE This Christmas

As a fast follow up to its relaunch as a Digital Operator and a promise of powerful digital experiences all day, every day via its suite of 7 apps neatly packaged with an abundance of data for customers to enjoy, touch and feel, here’s simply more Christmas.

And just like Digicel has an app and an experience for everyone no matter what they’re into; there’s also gifts, offers and rewards for everyone too.

And there’s even cool ways for customers to share those if they wish.

Because who doesn’t want to share more at Christmas?

With over $50,000 worth of prizes this Christmas, it is our ambition to offer our customers affordable products and services that can be enjoyed throughout this festive season with our Smartphone specials from as low as $99 inclusive of a free-sim and our new 7day Prime Ma’alahi Bundle giving customers a Digital Experience across our suite of Apps, guaranteed to keep everyone entertained.

For only $10 customers will get 4GB of any use data + 18GB to use on all our apps for 7 days.

That means customers get simply MORE. Watch 6 hours of rugby games for FREE on PlayGo, send 1,500 FREE messages on BiP, listen to 44 hours of music for FREE on D’Music, read 1,500 news articles for FREE on LOOP, listen to 44 hours of local Radio for FREE on Go Loud and store 3,000 photos for FREE on Billo.

Other promotions include our Shake and Win on MyDigicel App with the chance to win Smartphones, a share of $2,600 in cash and many more exciting prizes.

We have Download and Install to Win promotions around our Apps, Opt in and Win Promotions, extraordinary Home and Entertainment promotion for the chance to win $200 Shopping voucher weekly or go into the draw to win one of two brand new 55” TV Screens and of course our Top Up and Win promotion offering customers the chance to win $500 cash weekly or go into the draw for an amazing $10,000 cash win.

But that’s not all.

Central to the digital lifestyle is of course a handset that gives customers simply more. Enter the DL3 Pro boasting a 5.5 inch screen, a massive 32 GB of storage and a 5 megapixel camera available at a great price – and an even greater price when you activate a 3 day Prime Ma’alahi Bundle.

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO, said; “Simply more; that’s our promise today and all through the year. Every minute of every day in fact. But this Christmas, when we talk about simply more – we don’t mean your everyday more – we mean better than ever, bursting at the seams, absolutely awesome simply more. We’re proud to be Better Together and excited to make this our best Christmas yet for customers.”

Photo supplied