Digicel distributes 500 packs in West Tongatapu

The areas in West Tongatapu were severely destroyed as a result of the tsunami that hit Tonga on 15 January.

Over 100 packs were distributed amongst the community in Kanakupolu, ‘Ahau and Ha’atafu.

Other packs were also delivered to households in Sopu, Pangatangata and Vuna Road who were also affected.

As Digicel supports children with special needs, food packs were also delivered to homes of children directly affected by the recent devastation.

100 packs will be sent on the local ferry to ‘Eua next week for the Digicel team to continue its relief efforts providing food rations to those most vulnerable.

Once local transportation is available to Ha’apai Island, the Digicel team will also be visiting families on the island to extend food rations.

The team also visited families evacuated from Mango Island (off Ha’apai) who currently staying at the Free Wesleyan Church Hall in Longolongo on Tongatapu.

These efforts are part and parcel of Digicel’s aim to help those affected as a means to reach out to the local community during this Crisis.

The 500 packs were purchased from Punjas Ltd in Tonga.

Photo Digicel Tonga