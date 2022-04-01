Digicel launches ‘Rise Up Tonga, Tonga Tu’u ‘o Ngaue’ campaign

The theme is about coming together as a nation to help Rebuild Tonga. The special offers valued at $100,000 Pa’anga specific to this 3-month rolling umbrella campaign is centered around rewarding and delighting our customers every week and every month. The concept is all about helping families around Tonga and help them Rise Up by lifting their spirits during these challenging times.

This campaign celebrates the resilience and unbreakable spirit of the Tongan people as we Rise Up to Rebuild our country and overcome all challenges. It is about rebuilding and reconnecting communities and serving the Kingdom of Tonga. It is about helping and giving back to our people and offering them the best services and in return reward them with weekly and monthly rewards.

So to help reconnect our people with loved ones and with our community, Digicel Tonga is offering customers its new BLU J5L handset at only $100 Pa’anga with a FREE sim + FREE DATA along with other fantastic offers to suit all customers.

Customers also have the chance to go into the draw to win a share of $10,000 Grand Prize every time they purchase any Prepaid Plan, Recharge with $TOP10 or more, purchase any Handset Device, buy a new SIM or do a MyCash Transaction.

In addition to this Digicel will be rewarding its customers with thousands of dollars of prizes with “Shake it and Win” through our MyDigicelApp. Prizes includes cash, lawn mower and a Brand New PlayStation 5.

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO, said; “Digicel is blessed as a team and as an organization to be involved in giving back to the community. Our Rise Up, Tonga Tu’u ‘o Ngaue campaign is about lifting the spirits of the community by giving back so we can all Rise Up to Rebuild the Kingdom .” The Rise Up Campaign promotion ends on 30th June 2022.

Photo supplied