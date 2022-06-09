Digicel partners to help the most vulnerable in Tonga

Partnering in with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), together with MORDI Tonga Trust in providing cash assistance for 800 families in Tonga who were directly affected by the recent crisis, the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption and tsunami that occurred in Tonga on 15th January.

Digicel with its MyCash services available in Tongatapu, Vava’u, Ha’apai and ‘Eua provides a service that is safe, secure and convenient for local transactions to take place. With over 80 merchants across Tonga, the service continues to grow making it a lot more convenient for the people of Tonga to use the App at various locations to make purchases of goods and services.

With this partnership, Digicel provides the necessary support with the MyCash service to ensure that the beneficiaries receive their funds in a timely manner.

Each family would receive TOP$475 each and addresses the needs of 4,900 individuals of approximately 800 families across the Tongatapu, Ha’apai and ‘Eua communities who would be able to access funds for their immediate needs.

Digicel aims to grow this service with accessibility to multiple touch points across the country for our customers and with the ever evolving Digital transition across the World, we aim to ensure that the service is available to all with over 42,000 customers who have access to their MyCash wallet via the App.

This is part and parcel of our ongoing efforts to improving our services and our growing our customers and our Communities.

Photo supplied Digicel tonga