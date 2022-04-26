Digicel presents $250,000 TOP to Tonga Red Cross to rebuild Tonga

The Digicel team started its community outreach by visiting homes that were affected in Ha’atafu, Kanokupolu, ‘Ahau, Sopu, Popua and Patangata with food packs and water after the eruption and tsunami on January 15th. The team also visited Holty’s Hideaway, Vakaloa Beach Resort, Liku’alofa Beach Resort, Heilala Lodge, Fafa Island Resort, Pangaimotu Island Resort, Ha’atafu Beach Resort and Royal Sunset Beach Resort to donate $8500 TOP to each resort to help with the rebuild of their businesses.

The cash donation to Tonga Red Cross will aid the Nomuka and Tungua communities in the rebuilding of homes on the southern island of Ha’apai.

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “Digicel is blessed as a team and as an organization to be involved in giving back to the community. Digicel’s success over the last 14 years in the Kingdom is a result of the support of the Tongan people, who are our loyal customers. In this time of need, it’s our turn to give back and help Tonga rebuild in every way we can.”

Photo Digicel Tonga Caption: Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu (left) presents the cheque of $250,00 TOP to Sione Taumoefolau, Secretary General of Tonga Red Cross