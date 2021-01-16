Digicel prize money to help Melini Tupou He build house

Melini, who has been a Digicel customer for 12 years, won $10,000 cash in the Shake More Share More this Christmas Campaign grand prize for the Top Up and Opt In to Win promotion.

“I don’t really know what to say but thank you very much Digicel,” Melini said who was still shocked by the win on Friday.

“God has answered one of your prayers today,” Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu said as he congratulated Melini.

Seuseu and his team visited Melini at her home to announce her lucky win and to present her with the $10,000 cash prize.

Melini, who was with her children and friends at the time of the visit, was pleasantly surprised and delighted with the prize.

Melini said she thanks God for this gift, which means her family can now finish building her family home.

“I wasn’t sure how will I get to finish off our little house but now I know with the reward given to us by Digicel that it can finally happen,” she said.

She will use some of the money to prepare her children for the new school year.

Melini said she receives most of her top up from her mother in New Zealand, which she uses to buy internet plans in order to stay connected with her relatives and friends.

Digicel’s Christmas Top Up & Opt In promotion was launched on 19 December and ended on 14 January.

Customers had to top up $5 or more and buy prepaid plans from MyDigicel app or *123#.

Photo supplied Caption: Melini Tupou He (right) with her prize money