Digicel proud to be developing locals

Developing local talent while promoting from within has been a key part of Digicel Tonga’s vision for the last few years. Welcoming talented individuals and empowering them to expand their capabilities is an essential part of growth within the business.

The four key promotions are;

Evelini Hurrell is now the Retail & Direct Sales Manager. She joined Digicel in November 2016 as an Outbound Agent for the Customer Care Team. Evelini has worked her way through the ranks working as a Quality Assurance Technical Executive in late 2016, Retail Sales Area Supervisor in 2019 before taking on the combined role of Retail and Direct Sales Area Supervisor in 2020. Sione Vaihola is now the new Retail and Direct Sales Area Supervisor. He joined Digicel as a Customer Care Executive in 2017 before taking up the Customer Care Technical Executive role in 2019 Louna Taukiuvea is now the Customer Care Technical Executive. She joined Digicel in 2016 as an Outbound Agent. Lineti Fifita is now the Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and Distribution Manager. She joined Digicel in 2020 as (MFS) Distribution Lead.

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “The four individuals come with a wealth of experience complimented by their consistent performance which will add value to the dynamic team that exists within Digicel. As an employer of choice for the people of Tonga, we are proud to be building and strengthening our pool of local talent and leaders to play a pivotal role in Digicel’s daily operations.”

“Our Senior Management Team is made up of all locals who I believe have the in-depth insights into the values, culture and needs of the Tongan people. I know they will continue to deliver excellence in the work they do for not only Digicel but to all our customers in the Kingdom of Tonga,” added Anthony.

Photo supplied Digicel Tonga