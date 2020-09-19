Digicel Rewards Loyal Customers

Customers can now top up and receive points instantly that they can use to redeem not only free calls, SMS and data bundles but also shopping vouchers and free 4G mobile phones.

For the last 12 years, Digicel has provided the best products and services to customers across Tonga and to say thank you for their loyal support, it is giving customers a chance to earn points and redeem amazing prizes. Every time customers top up through MyDigicel app, flex card, phone-to-phone, telepin, online or banks, they will receive instant points. Customers will also earn points based on how long they have been a Digicel customer.

Digicel Tonga Acting CEO, Ms. Ragigia Dawai said; “Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do at Digicel and their expectations continue to evolve, so we are focused on delivering benefits that are important to them.”

“We are delighted to launch the first Rewards program in Tonga. By continually upgrading our business, we are bringing the best products and value for money to Tonga backed up by quality service. The Rewards program will expand in the future, making it easier for customers to earn additional benefits and redeem them in more locations and for other exciting prizes across Tonga.”