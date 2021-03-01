Digicel supports NRL Tonga Voices Against Violence programme

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO said; “We are excited to partner with NRL Tonga to support its delivery of the Voices against Violence education programme within the 30 high schools throughout Tonga this year.”

Seuseu added, “We also recognize International Women’s Day on March 8th promoting equality and empowerment of women. This partnership with NRL Tonga enables us to reinforce this message directly to our children in high schools, especially our boys to respect and value women accordingly.”

Digicel’s full-year support is valued at $10,500 and includes postpaid mobile plans for all NRL Tonga staff, free broadcast of NRL Tonga voices against violence educational videos on Digicel Play TV and cash prizes to award winners from the 30 secondary schools for taking part in the Voice against Violence programme.

Tavake Fangupo, NRL Tonga Manager, said “We’re grateful for the sponsorship received from Digicel which will not only assist us in our day to day operations but also to ensure the continued success of the Voice against Violence programmes in all schools in Tonga.”

Photo supplied Caption: Digicel Tonga CEO Anthony Seuseu (left) and Tavake Fangupo, NRL Tonga Manager