Digicel Supports Tonga’s Take the Lead Youth Parliament Program

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga CEO, said, “We are proud to partner with Take The Lead and to support the success of She Leads Fale Alea ‘O Tonga 2021 to enable participants to become strong, confident and successful female leaders in their communities.”

She Leads Fale Alea ‘O Tonga (SLF) is Take The Leads annual female youth-led program in partnership with Tonga’s Parliament (Fale Alea 'O Tonga) and UNFPA, with the mission to end the low representation of women in Tongan politics. Take The Lead is a youth body that promotes youth-led initiatives in Tonga.

Elizabeth Kite, CEO and Founder of Take The Lead said, “I would like to thank Digicel for its constant support to help us empower and advance future female leaders in Tonga.”

“Thank you Digicel for supporting us, the future female leaders of Tonga,” said Latu Bloomfield, member of the She Leads Fale Alea ‘O Tonga.

The SLF Program features young women and girls between the ages of 16 to 34 with the aim to voice their perspectives on matters of national and regional interest in a Parliament setting. It is the only program of its kind in Tonga, that is created by young women for young women to harnesses the political leadership potential of young females by educating them on political subjects such as democracy, good governance, and accountability through training, mentorship and a mock parliament.