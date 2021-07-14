Digicel supports Tonga Animal Welfare Marathon

The Tonga Marathon is a fundraising event that was launched in 2020 in support of the newly formed Tonga Animal Welfare Society (TAWS) with Zoe Stephens leading the 42km coast to coast run across the island of Tongatapu.

Stephens thanked Digicel for its continuous support for two years now since the marathon fundraising event was launched last year, which attracted many local participants and are expecting more runners this year.

The marathon will be held on Saturday, 17 July on the main island of Tongatapu following the same route that starts on the western end of the island at the Abel Tasman landing place at the Ha’atafu village and finishes on the eastern village of Niutoua where the famous Ha’amonga Trilithon stands.

This year’s event includes options for runners to take including 21km, 10km and 5km distances.

The Tonga Marathon is the TAW’s main platform to “bring education to schools on the islands and support the community both in homes and farms to learn how to look after their animals”.

Photo supplied Digicel Tonga Caption: Zoe Stephens receives the cheque from Siosifa Pomana of Digicel Tonga