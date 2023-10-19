Digicel Tonga Announces New CEO

Horan is an accomplished leader with a proven record in building tech businesses and driving transformative changes across the Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East regions.

Regional Digicel Pacific CEO, Shally Jannif, commented; “With an impressive 28 years of industry experience and a strong history of telecommunications leadership, Daniel brings a formidable presence to Digicel Tonga. His extensive knowledge, strategic acumen, and commitment to innovation make him the ideal candidate to lead Digicel Tonga into the future. I am confident that Daniel’s vision will help lift the Tonga team and drive them to unprecedented prosperity. I offer my heartfelt congratulations to him.”

Commenting on his appointment as Digicel Tonga CEO, Daniel Horan, said; “I am proud to be part of a company that has relentlessly propelled the region to unfathomable heights. I am thrilled to play a pivotal role in executing our ambitious plans, always keeping our customers at the heart of all we do in the Tonga market. Furthermore, I am eager to spearhead this team of highly talented and experienced professionals.

Shally added; “A special mention must go to Eltrina Yee, our Acting CEO of Tonga for her unwavering dedication during the past six months while we were recruiting for the role.”

Daniel officially commenced his new role on September 28 2023.