Digicel Tonga donates relief funds to resorts in Tonga

Digicel’s CEO visited Holty's Hideaway, Vakaloa Beach Resort, Heilala Holiday Lodge, Fafa Island Resort Tonga, Ha'atafu Beach Resort, Liku'alofa Beach Resort, Pangaimotu Island Resort & Royal Sunset Island Resort on Atata Island to donate and help them in these difficult times offering $8,500 to each resort.

Anthony Seuseu, CEO of Digicel Tonga said; “Digicel is blessed as a team and as an organization to be involved in giving back to the community. It is humbling to be welcomed into the homes of people across the country.”

Digicel continues its efforts across the communities with relief distribution and delighting its customers with weekly wins.

Photo supplied Digicel