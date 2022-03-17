 

Digicel Tonga donates relief funds to resorts in Tonga

BY: Loop Pacific
08:07, March 17, 2022
24 reads

It’s been exactly 9 weeks since the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai eruption and devastating tsunami and Digicel continues to be out in the communities in its efforts to provide assistance and support in any way possible to help rebuild the community.

Digicel’s CEO visited Holty's Hideaway, Vakaloa Beach Resort, Heilala Holiday Lodge, Fafa Island Resort Tonga, Ha'atafu Beach Resort, Liku'alofa Beach Resort, Pangaimotu Island Resort & Royal Sunset Island Resort on Atata Island to donate and help them in these difficult times offering $8,500 to each resort.

Anthony Seuseu, CEO of Digicel Tonga said; “Digicel is blessed as a team and as an organization to be involved in giving back to the community. It is humbling to be welcomed into the homes of people across the country.”

Digicel continues its efforts across the communities with relief distribution and delighting its customers with weekly wins.

#OneTongaKiai #Givingback #DigicelTonga #BetterTogether

 

Photo supplied Digicel 

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Digicel Tonga
Relief funds
Resorts
Tsunami devastation
  • 24 reads