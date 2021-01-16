Digicel Tonga rewards Danphy Tu’i'onetoa with new TV

The prize was presented by Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu yesterday (Friday)

“It’s a special day for us to be one of the lucky winners from Digicel’s promotions,” Tu’i’onetoa said.

The Digicel Play TV customer said she follows Digicel promotions on radio and TV not knowing that today (Friday) would be her lucky day to win.

She expressed her gratitude to the Digicel CEO and his team for visiting her home to present the prize.

“We feel blessed by this gift from Digicel,” she said. “I pray that God prospers your business as you continue to share with your customers great gifts.”

The Christmas Home & Entertainment promotion gave Digicel Play TV customers a chance to win the grand prize of a brand new 58’ TV flat screen.

Photo supplied Caption: Danphy Tu'i'onetoa (second right) with Digicel Tonga CEO Anthony Seuseu (right)