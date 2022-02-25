Digicel Tonga technicians repair key remote tower at Kao Island

The team had to travel to the remote site to assess the situation, carry out repairs and restore communication from Kao to Vava’u, Tongatapu and Ha’apai.

The tower at Kao is the link to connect the three island groups and it’s vital to pass communication onto these islands.

The Kao site was built in 2016.

Kao Island is a 45-minute flight from Tonga’s international airport.

The team had not visited Kao in the last two years, neither had they used this medium of communication since 2019 when the fiber was cut for the first time.

The trip to Kao was a leap into the unknown as it was the only way to be explored because of options being limited at the time.

The technicians were airlifted to kao Island on an Australian Defence Force Chinook.

The first trip was unsuccessful and it took the team 18 days to complete the assignment due to bad weather, communications breakdown and Coronavirus restrictions.

The technical team was able to get an assessment of the site to understand what challenges they had to restore the site.

The second trip took five days and they managed to restore some communication to Vava’u.

The team was blessed with good weather in the first half trip that enabled them to bring up communication.

The trip to Kao is always a challenge because it is an uninhabited island with unique weather system of its own, which makes the trip extremely difficult and impossible at times.

The hike up is brutal and the camping conditions are unbearable sometimes.

However, the team said they thank the Lord for his guidance and protection over the team, giving them strength to endure the trips.

The team comprised of Haniteli Tonga, Tevita Filikitonga, Siokatame Taunaholo and Taukolo Taufa

They also acknowledged the Ministry of Health, and the New Zealand and Australian Navy for their assistance.

Photo by Petty Officer Christopher Szumlanski (ADF). Caption: The three Tongan telecommunications technicians are delivered to Kao Island to repair the Digicel tower as part of Operation Tonga Assist